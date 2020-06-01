Delta North Monarchs Summon Elected Subjects over Insecurity

Traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district (Anioma nation) have summoned the senator representing the area, Peter Nwaoboshi, and the three House of Representatives members, including Victor Nwokolo (Ika), Nicholas Ossai (Ndokwa) and Ndudi Elumelu (Aniocha/Oshimili), to explain what they are doing to reverse the deteriorating security situation in the zone.

Also to appear before the royal fathers are the members representing state constituencies in the area at the state House of Assembly.

The monarchs are very worried by the level of insecurity as manifested in kidnappings, killings and other violent crimes.

The traditional rulers had earlier summoned the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa.

Rising from their meeting at the Palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the monarchs said it has become imperative for a collaborative approach to tackle the hydra headed security challenge.

Efeizomor who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the state government for plans to establish an independent local security outfit to be known as ‘Operation Delta Hawk’, saying that all stakeholders must key into the plan to achieve the desired goal.

He appreciated the efforts of members of local vigilance groups across community in the zone in waging war against all forms criminality, and called for my support for them.

Efeizomor reiterated the call of the royal fathers that nomadic herdsmen residing in camps built in bushes should vacate the bushes and come into the residential communities to live with the natives and other settlers from various ethnic nationalities.

He said despite the notorious activities of suspected herdsmen, indigenes of host communities will remain unprovoked but continue to explore all legal means to foster peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

“Delta is a peace loving state, and at no time do we want war. Those who raise camps in our bushes are doing it against our wishes.

“We are urging the camp inhabitants, irrespective of tribe, to come out and live with us. If they continue to stay in the bush, we can’t be safe in our homes, and we don’t have what it takes to dislodge them from the bushes.

“We are rather appealing to them to come and live with us in towns so that they can also contribute to community development,” he added.

In attendance at the meeting of the traditional rulers were: HRM Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, obi of Owa Kingdom; HRM Obi Kikachukwu of Ubulu-Unor;HRM Jonathan Kenegide, the Ogene of Ibedeni; HRM Obi Osadume II, Obi of Igbodo Kingdom; HRM Obi Charles Anyasi II, the Obi of Idumuje-Unor; HRM Obi David Ogbudu, the Obi of Atuma; HRM Obi Chukwumalieze, Obi of Onicha-Ugbo; HRM Obi Henry Jegbefume, the Obi of Akumazi; HRM Obi Louis Nwaoboshi, the Obi of Ibusa; HRM Dein Benjamin Keagborekuzi, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom; HRM Obi Ijeh Jideuwa, Obi of Issele-Azagba; HRM Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna, the Obi of Isele-Uku Kingdom and HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, the Ugoani of Okpanam.