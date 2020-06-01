Chevron/NNPC Donates Ambulance, Others to Delta

By Sylvester Idowu

Chevron/NNPC JV has donated an ambulance to the Delta State government as part of efforts to curtail spread of the coronavirus.

Aside the ambulance, the oil firm also handed a ventilator, test kits, personnel protective equipment and medical consumables.

In addition, the CNL/NNPC JV further handed over three buses to support the contact tracing activities in the state.

The states Commissioner for health, Ononye Mordi, had blamed the spread of the disease and deaths on late testing of effected persons, a situation he said reduces their chances of survival.

But while presenting the items, Chairman and Managing Director, Jeff Ewing commended the state’s efforts in preventing the spread of the virus.

Ewing, in an address read by the Area Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Sam Daibo, said the equipment provided by the oil and gas industry under the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), were to support the government in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He disclosed that Chevron companies in Nigeria contributed significantly to the equipment handed over to the state government.

“We are pleased with the leadership provided by the NNPC to coordinate the oil and gas industry response to this rapidly evolving situation; we are optimistic that our country will emerge from this pandemic stronger and more united in a tradition of care,” he assured.

Receiving the donation on behalf of government, the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, thanked the NNPC/Chevron for partnering with the Delta State government in the fight against Covid-19.