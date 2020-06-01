Borno Donates Three Vehicles to RRS

By Michael Olugbode

In an effort to curtail the incessant attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists on Borno State, the state government has donated three Toyota Hilux vehicles to its security outfit, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, had in 2019, established the security outfit comprising officers drawn from the police, local hunters, vigilante groups and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The RRS is stationed in Auno on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway that has suffered terrorist attacks in recent times.

Presenting the vehicles to the RRS personnel, the governor, represented by the outfit’s Commander, Abioye Babalola, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CPS), said the security formation in Auno will patrol the highway 24/7 to ensure the security of lives and properties of people living in the area, as well as travellers and farmers.

According to the governor, “Before the establishment of RRS in Auno, the headquarters was in Maiduguri. And deployment was from Maiduguri to all parts of the state.

“We will be patrolling all the highway providing security for all the commuters and goods especially, all the essential commodities coming into the state during the Covid-19 lockdown.”

Babalola said: “Governor Babagana Umara Zulum viewed the presence of the RRS at Auno as a measure to provide security to the inhabitants of Auno because of the Boko Haram attacks on the area in January.

“So in the governor’s magnanimity, he released another three patrol Hilux for the RRS Command, vigilante, CJTF and hunters at Auno. All deployment of RRS in the area will now start from Auno.

“We will take care of that axis and provide protection to the farmers in this coming rainy season of planting, so that more people will have confidence in going to their farmlands in line with the federal government’s directive as was pronounced by President Muhammadu Buhari for mass involvement in agriculture.

“The security chain will remain in Auno and enough food has been provided. It is 24/7 patrol. We have enough equipment. The primary purpose is to provide security network for the people in the area.”