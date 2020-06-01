Bandits Kill APC LG Chairman in Katsina, Take over Villages

By Francis Sardauna

Bandits have killed the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Batsari Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, Mr. Abdulhamid Duburawa.

The lawmaker representing Batsari Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Jabiru Yauyau, confirmed the killing of the APC chairman in a telephone interview with THISDAY yesterday.

Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Faskari LGA in the state, yesterday also raised the alarm that the bandits had taken over their villages and communities.

Yauyau said the bandits, riding on motorcycles, stormed the residence of the victim at Sabon-Garin Duburawa village in Ruma ward of the council area about 12:47 pm yesterday.

He said: “It is true, some bandits riding on motorcycles attacked our party chairman, Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa, at his hometown Sabon-Garin Duburawa and shot him severally and left.

“He was rushed to the Batsari General Hospital for treatment but unfortunately for us, he died. His body has been moved to his residence here in Batsari in preparation for burial.”

The lawmaker called on security personnel to intensify efforts in tackling banditry in the area, saying “if not, the bandits will finish us.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, a Superintendent of Police, was yet to respond to inquiries as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the IDPs in Faskari LGA in the state, yesterday raised the alarm that bandits have sacked their villages and communities.

The displaced persons, who are currently taking refuge in Faskari Model Primary School alleged that despite the deployment of security personnel by the federal government to flush out the hoodlums in the state, killings had continued unabated in their villages.

The refugees, in separate interviews with THISDAY in the makeshift camp said the bandits had taken over Birni Kogo, Ungwan Tsamiya, Ungwan Liman, Ungwan Zuru, Bangi and Kafi, among other villages in the local government area.

The Chairman of the camp, Mr. Aliyu Lawal, had told THISDAY that there were 2,624 IDPs in the camp and over 3,000 others outside the temporary camp.

According to Lawal, the displaced persons are from 23 villages of Birnin Kogo, Tsamiya, Zuru, Bangi, Kafi, Ungwan Liman, Gago, Gidan Wakili, Makera, Gidan Sharo, Danmairo, Sabuwar Ungwa, Ruwan Kusa, Bika, Kogon Kura, Dan Boka, Maigiya, Gwanki, Dudu, Ungwan Dorawa, Shuwaki, Akwanfa and Rabah.

One of the IDPs, Saratu Maigora, from Zuru, said the marauding bandits ransacked their village and carted away all their belongings, including foodstuffs.

She added that banditry and other heinous activities orchestrated by the miscreants have become a daily occurrence in most communities in Faskari.

“Since the day we were displaced by bandits in Zuru, they couldn’t allow us to return. They have taken over our ancestral homes; we want to go. The police should go and kill these bandits,” she stated.

Another refugee, Mr. Abubakar Kabiru, said: “We have been displaced by bandits for almost a month. Many people who survived the invasion are squatting with families and friends or getting shelter wherever they can with untold hardship.”

On his part, Adamu Bangi, said: “Even yesterday (Saturday) bandits killed three people and kidnapped six others in Matseri village of Faskari.

“They came on motorcycles and attacked Matseri and adjoining villages; shooting sporadically and in the process killed the victims. The government should put an end to these killings,” he added.