Anthony Joshua Rules out Fight with Mike Tyson

Nigerian born British heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, who currently holds three of the four world title belts, has said he has no interest in taking on Iron Mike Tyson.

Tyson has been the talk of boxing circle again with promises of a comeback.

When asked if he Joshua would step in the ring with the 53-year old Tyson, he told The Sun of UK: “With all due respect I wouldn’t.

“Even if I fought Iron Mike and beat him, I think I’d be the only one cheering. People would boo. He is a legend. He is the greatest boxer of the modern era.

“There are only two recognised champions the world knows of, Ali and Mike Tyson — the most recognised faces in the world when it comes to boxing.”

Joshua has made no secret of his desire to fight another Tyson, WBC king Fury.

Deontay Wilder, who has the option of a third fight with Fury after the Brit’s win in February after their draw in 2018, is also a possibility for Joshua.

That is if Joshua overcomes mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev next.

He added: “Who would I prefer? It would be the current champ, Tyson Fury, every day of the week. It used to be Wilder and now it is Fury.”

He added: “And I don’t want to be in that position where I am talking down Tyson Fury.

“He is a great person and he has done great things in boxing but until the day we fight that is where it ends and I don’t have anything else to say about him,” concludes Joshua.