PDP Asks Buhari to Dissolve FEC over Internal Wrangling

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the Federal Executive Council (FEC), saying it has “become cancerous, disorganised, chaotic, and incapable of driving an organised, result-oriented system.”

PDP said its position was based on the hostilities among officials in the presidency, including presidential aides, ministers, and heads of agencies.

It said the infightings had exposed a breakdown of the administration’s central command system.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said: “Our party asserts that this situation is a mark of failure by the Buhari presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide organised leadership for our nation.”

The PDP accused the presidency officials of being “constantly at daggers drawn among themselves in unending clashes, backbiting, betrayals, leakage of sensitive documents and internal bickering over pecuniary and political interests, in manners not different from street skirmishes of common cult groups,” adding that “such is unacceptable to the nation.”

PDP explained that it was shocking that the acrimony had sunk to a situation where the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, reportedly evicted staff of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from their allocated office with guns while the Chairman of the commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri, was on an official assignment with Buhari.

PDP also cited the alleged rift between the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who were said to be at each other’s throat, over the sacking of the former Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Usman Mohammed, as another evidence of the dysfunction in the Buhari administration.

“Nigerians can recall the bitter wrangling, wherein the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), earlier this year, alerted that presidential responsibilities, including presiding over sensitive security matters, have been hijacked by the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, thereby frustrating the fight against insurgency and acts of violence ravaging our country,” the party stated.

PDP said the power sector was still under the stress of the squabble between the SGF and the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, after the SGF reinstated some officials who were sacked by the minister in December last year.

The party said the nation had also not forgotten the public spat between the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and Buhari’s cousins, over rooms in the State House, which further exposed the chaotic situation in the Buhari-led administration.

“It is sad that presidential hostilities had resulted in escalated cases of internal sabotage, including the leakage of sensitive documents as exposed by the Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and recently witnessed in the embarrassing leakage of President Buhari’s draft COVID-19 speech.

“Nigerians can now see how vulnerable our nation has become and why it is extremely difficult for our country to witness any progress under the Buhari presidency, which has also ruined all the gains achieved under the PDP,” the party said.

According to it, no nation can achieve meaningful development under a rancorous and shambolic FEC as currently constituted, with the height of irredeemable division among them, adding that such a situation never obtained under the watch of the former PDP administration.

“Our party, therefore, counsels President Buhari to re-direct the course of our nation’s tides by disbanding his poorly assembled and dysfunctional Federal Executive Council,” PDP stated.