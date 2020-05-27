NSSF Supports Athletes on Children’s Day

The Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) has supported student athletes across the country as parts of the celebration of the annual Children’s Day amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The athletes drawn from the 36 states of the federation including FCT, Abuja were presented with food items on behalf of NSSF by the state coordinators in their various homes.

Over 37 athletes who have distinguished themselves in various sporting programmes organised by NSSF benefited from the gesture.

According to the President of NSSF, Olabisi Joseph, the gesture is in line with what is happening across the globe with support given to athletes following the lockdown being experienced across the world because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We at NSSF celebrate our future leaders on this day set aside to honour them. And for them not to feel the brunt of not marking the day in large gathering with their colleagues, NSSF has decided to go to their various homes to deliver these gifts to them,” Joseph said.

She however, charged the students not to allow their spirit to be dampen over their inability to compete in various sporting programmes lined up by NSSF this year but to utilise the time for self-development and to follow the necessary guidelines put in place to prevent being infected by the virus.

“We value the health of our athletes and encourage them not to lose hope in themselves amidst the pandemic but to keep faith, stay safe and active in their various homes, following the laid down health measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Some of the athletes and their parents who spoke during the presentation in their various homes lauded NSSF for the gesture which they described as timely.