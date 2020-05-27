Man Utd, Shanghai ‘In Dialogue’ to Extend Ighalo’s Loan Deal

Manchester United are “in dialogue” with Shanghai Shenhua to extend the loan deal of striker Odion Ighalo, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ighalo, 30, joined United in January and will return to China on 31 May unless an agreement can be reached to keep him until the end of the season.

“At the moment nothing’s been agreed yet,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be available for selection when the Premier League season resumes.

Striker Rashford and midfielder Pogba were both out with long-term injuries when the campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Both players returned to small group training with the rest of the United squad last week.

“They’re looking good,” said Solskjaer.

“They’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood.

“When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.”

England international Rashford had been out with a back injury since January while France’s Pogba had missed most of the season with a foot problem.

Former Watford striker Ighalo was brought in as cover for Rashford on transfer deadline day in January and has impressed by scoring four goals in eight appearances.

Solskjaer added: “The loan deal went to the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back.

“We’re in dialogue and hopefully [he can stay]. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allow him to play for his dream club.

“It’s been been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, maybe with a trophy or two.

“Their league is going to start soon so we are just waiting to see.”