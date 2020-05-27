Kaduna Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, yesterday disclosed that the state government has extended the lockdown in the state by another two weeks.

Balarabe, who made the announcement in a broadcast to residents, said the lockdown will begin on June 1.

“After 60 days, the state government has reviewed the Quarantine Orders. The governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the recommendation to extend the partial lockdown regulations for two weeks, with adjustments to permit the reopening of certain sectors.

“These measures are intended to preserve the state’s ability to protect citizens, empower citizens to lead the fight against COVID-19, and make necessary adjustments to the partial lockdown to permit the safe resumption of the pursuit of livelihoods in more sectors.

“The Kaduna State Government is conscious of the sacrifices that citizens have made and the many challenges that remain in keeping them safe from COVID-19

“This week, the relaxation of movement will be effected on Wednesday and Thursday.

“From Monday, 1st June 2020, the revised regulations will come into effect. Until otherwise stated, the lockdown-free days are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

“Temporary neighbourhood markets will continue to operate from 10am to 4pm on these three days, but citizens can move from 6am to 6pm on these lockdown-free days.

“Informal markets are not allowed and those flouting regulations by turning streets into markets are advised to stop.