IPOB Cancels Biafra Day Sit-at-home, Declares Prayers against COVID-19

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cancelled this year’s annual ‘sit-at-home’ event, which is usually held in remembrance of those who died during the Nigeria civil war.

A statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, noted that because of the number of days that the people have stayed at home this year, it would not be wise to ask them to do same again.

Powerful in the statement said instead of staying at home as a sign of protest, the group has decided to declare a three-day prayer against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read: “After much consideration and deliberations, IPOB high command, therefore, urges Biafrans both at home and in the diaspora to observe this year’s remembrance day with fasting and prayers.

“The programme for this year’s event will last for three days from May 27 to 30, 2020.

“This year’s episode and event will start with prayers and end with prayers. There will also be candle processions at every state, local government area, ward and church in our land.”

It stated that: “There won’t be any sit-at-home or indoor protest or remembrance because our people have stayed much at home during the coronavirus lockdown. IPOB wouldn’t like to bother the people with another lockdown in form of sit-at-home.”

Powerful said IPOB families and Biafrans across the world are encouraged to use this year’s anniversary to pray for all fallen heroes, including all those who were killed by the Nigeria security personnel in the course of the renewed quest to restore Biafra.