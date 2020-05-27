Huawei Hosts Online Summit

The Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) will host the Huawei Southern Africa FSI Summit online 2020 on Friday.

The theme of the summit is: “Accelerating Digital Transformation, Enable Business Growth Again.”

The online summit would include presentations from Chen Lei, President of Huawei Southern Africa Region, and Chen Kun Te, Huawei Chief Digital Transformation Officer.

Speaking on Huawei’ experience in working with corporate leaders on their digital transformation, Lei said “The world is still battling against the coronavirus. The pandemic not only threatens the humanity but the global economy. This transformation is happening when the banking sector is shifting from phase 3.0 to 4.0, where Banking is Everywhere, Never at a Bank.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global black swan which has severely impacted the global economy. The banking sector is also undergoing challenges from sharply declined economic activities, decreased deposits and loans, as well as higher unemployment rates and non-performing loan ratios. In the crisis, banks will quickly shift from offline operations modes, such as branches and merchants, to online modes including mobile banking.