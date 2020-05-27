COVID-19: DOAM Foundation Supports Less Privileged in Alimosho

A charity organisation, Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation recently donated essential food items and medical supplies to the Destitute Home, Centre of Empowerment International, Alimosho, Lagos, as part of its contribution to mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the items donated included: bags of rice, garri, cartons of noodles, tubers of yams, beverages, vegetable oil. Other essential social materials include: face masks, gloves, sanitizers, tissue paper, disinfectants and medical supplements such as de-worming drugs and vitamins that will boost the immune system especially against the challenging Coronavirus.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Lagos, the Senior Programme Officer, Adaeze Anyanna said the donation, was part of the grand programmes the foundation had put in place to stem the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the livelihood of millions of people in Nigeria, as well as all over the world.

She stated that it was an opportunity to demonstrate its core mission of touching lives, showing love and support to the vulnerable and less privileged children and youths.

“As the coronavirus crisis bars children and youths from schools, the less privileged children and youths depend on everyday people, celebrities, corporate organisations and humanitarian aids for feeding, considering the effects of the lockdown.

“DOAM Foundation is supporting the on-going efforts of the federal government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus by addressing good hygiene practise among communities through hygiene awareness campaigns and donations of hygiene kits.”

Since its establishment, she said the foundation has awarded scholarships to several vulnerable but intelligent students in educational institutions within the country, as well as donated sickbays, libraries and lavatories, adding that it has also undertaken various life-improving programmes such as de-worming of children and youths, free medical screening and treatment, mentorship, educational, nutritional and psycho-social support to children and youths.

“The foundation provides a platform to inspire and positively affect the lives of the most vulnerable. Since inception, over 83,000 lives have been impacted through the foundations programmes,” Anyanna said.

The DOAM Foundation, a charitable, humanitarian and non-governmental organisation was established in 2007, in memory of Master Daniel Ogechi Akujobi, an only son of his parents, who died from injuries he sustained in a fatal highway accident on his way back to school along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, Nigeria.