Aston Varsity Promises Scholarship to Nigerian Applicants for September Entry

Aston University, UK has announced that it is still accepting applications for September 2020.

Located in Birmingham, UK’s vibrant second largest city, the university is globally known to provide industry focused learning experience and employability is at the centre of what it offers to students of all backgrounds.

According to the institution’s Regional Manager for Africa, Mr. Babajide Ogundeji, other benefits of choosing Aston University are: Gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF, 2017); ranked first in the UK for value-added (Guardian University Guide 2020); Aston Business School is one of the few business schools worldwide to be triple-accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA; and it is ranked in the world top 100 for Business and Management (QS world ranking 2020).

In line with providing students with the best experience, he said the university places a huge importance on equipping students with employability skills.

“The university has a dedicated team working closely with UK and international employers and partner universities to source and promote placement opportunities to Aston students, and also organise employer events and recruitment fairs on campus to bring employers and students closer together.

“Students can take up paid placements of up to £15,000, giving them the opportunity to apply what they have learnt on their course in the real world whilst gaining valuable professional and paid experience. In many master’s courses, students can take an extended work placement of up to 12 months with the Aston Global Advantage and choose to study abroad in Europe and beyond,” Ogundeji said

He added: “Aston University has a longstanding reputation for training professionals in all sectors. We are known as an enterprising university and our undergraduate students work with real life projects and undertake placements in industry, the professions or the public sector, while our postgraduate portfolio are designed in close partnership with business and industry in the UK and internationally, giving students the ideal platform from which to build their future career.”

For September 2020 entry, he said Aston University will be offering between £3000-£8,000 in scholarships to international students, including Nigerians to recognize excellence and outstanding academic achievement.

Prospective students from Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa that wish to apply for September 2020 session and need more information are advised to visit Aston University’s official website www.aston.ac.uk, or the international scholarship page www2.aston.ac.uk/scholarships.