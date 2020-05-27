APC will Not Participate in Cross River LG Election, Says Chairman

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the party will not participate in the Cross River State local government elections slated for May 30, 2020.

The state chapter of the APC made the disclosure in a statement signed by the state Chairman of the party, Mr. John Ochala.

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), through a ‘notice of polls’ signed on May 22, 2020, by its Chairman, Dr. Mike Ushie, had announced that the local government elections which was postponed from March 28 will now hold on May 28.

However, the APC has faulted the processes adopted by the CROSIEC in announcing a new date for the elections, describing it as ridiculous and irresponsible.

The APC said at the moment, its interest remains the pursuit of its case in court against the CROSIEC and the state government for what it described as their subversion of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other relevant laws that govern the conduct of local government elections in the country and the state.

The statement entitled: ‘Conduct of Local Government Elections in Cross River State’, read in part: “The CROSIEC has fixed May 30, 2020, for the conduct of elections for councillors and chairmen/vice chairmen for local government areas in the state.

“Ab initio, the processes leading to the conduct of this election have been fraught with gross irregularities and deliberate subversion of basic constitutional requirements guiding the conduct of the election.

“Giving a two to three-day notice for the conduct of an election of this magnitude is not only ridiculous but very irresponsible.

“The APC in Cross River State will not be part of the charade next Saturday.

“The party is in court with CROSIEC and the state government seeking to compel the state electoral body to adhere strictly to the dictates of the Constitution/Acts of the National Assembly and the CROSIEC Bye Laws.”