Again, Kebbi Receives 83 Almajirai Repatriated from Kano

Onuminya Innocent in Kebbi

Kebbi State Government last Monday received 83 additional Almajiris who were repatriated to the state by the Kano State Government.

The children, who were all hale and hearty, were received by the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Jafar Mohammed, on behalf of the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The chairman of the taskforce on COVID-19 disclosed that the children hailed from seven local government areas of Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, Dandi, Argungu, Maiyama, Jega and Yauri, while one of them was a citizen of the neighboring Niger Republic.

Muhammed said all the children would be handed over to the chairmen of their respective local government areas, who were all physically present at the event.

Similarly, he explained that the child from Niger Republic would be taken back to his country, through the protocols laid down by the federal government.

Muhammed lauded the Kano State Government for earlier testing and isolating the children at the isolation centre in Kano.

According to him, “Happily, all the children had been declared coronavirus-free, as they had tested negative to the virus.

“They are therefore ready to be reunited with their families as well as the general society.

“Our top most priority now is the continuation of their both Quranic and Western education, but with their own biological parents.”

The Kebbi State chairman of the task force on COVID-19, who is also the state Commissioner for Health, pledged the state government’s commitment to fully protect the fundamental human rights of the children.

Last Friday, Governor Bagudu also received 61 Almajiri children repatriated to Kebbi State by Kano State Government.