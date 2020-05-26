Woods, Manning Beat Michelson, Brady to Raise $20m for COVID-19 Relief

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in late Sunday’s charity golf match which raised $20m (£16.4m) for coronavirus relief efforts in the United States.

Legendary NFL quarterback Brady hit the shot of the day, holing out from the fairway on the seventh.

“I take my hat off to Tom and Peyton,” said Woods. “This is our arena, this is what we do for a living.

“I couldn’t imagine going on the field and do what they do,” he added.

The event was played between four of the United States’ biggest sports stars at a rainy Medalist Golf Club in Florida – Woods’ home course – with no caddies and players driving their own golf buggies.

It follows Rory McIlroy’s £4m skins eventlast week involving fellow golfers Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff also in aid of charity.

The 18-hole match included on-course challenges for charitable funds – and plenty of trash talk.

Six-time Superbowl winner Brady had been getting a hard time from NBA great and commentator Charles Barkley just before he hit a 100-yard wedge shot into the hole on the seventh.

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” joked Brady.

Then, after giving a short speech, Brady – who joined Tampa Bay in March after 20 years with New England – bent down and split his trousers as he picked the ball up from the cup.

The event comes two-and-a-half weeks before the PGA Tour plans to resume its season on 11 June.

Woods, 44, who last competed in February and then withdrew from a number of tournaments with a back injury, said he is healthy and ready to play when the Tour resumes.