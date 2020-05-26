Two Persons Killed in Borno IDP Camp Fire

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Two persons were killed in an inferno at an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the Chairperson of the state Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, has said.

Kolo, made the revelation yesterday while receiving food and non-food items from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to relieve the victims of the fire incident.

She also lamented that the fire incident which occurred last Saturday night equally destroyed 1,613 makeshift shelters at the Muna IDPs camp at the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Kolo also decried that the fire incident which occurred at the eve of the Eid-el-Fitri also destroyed food and other means of livelihood at the camp.

It was gathered that the inferno, which was traced to an accident at the cooking points, left 1,613 households and 9,678 people affected.

The inferno could not be put out, as the makeshift shelters were clustered with a windstorm that fueled the spread of inferno to other IDPs’ houses.

It destroyed all the two sources of water at the camp leaving NEMA to temporarily commence distribution of water through water tankers.

The acting Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, North East, Mr. Ishaya Chinoko, who represented the Director-General, AVM Mohammed Mohammed (rtd) at the presentation, said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, instructed that relief items be distributed to the fire incident.

Among the items distributed were condiments, food items, clothing and building materials.