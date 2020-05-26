Rotary Club Distributes Palliatives in FCT

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja Cosmopolitan district 9125 has distributed palliative items to some physically challenged persons at the Karamajiji Disabled Colony in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The items, which were donated last Saturday, were part of efforts to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world since its outbreak.

According to THISDAY reports, the donated items included tubers of yam, loafs of bread, cartons of sachets Milo and milk as well as sugar.

While presenting the items, the out-going President of the club, Ms Chinwe Ogbuka, said the Rotary Club as a humanitarian organisation offered the gesture to support the people who were one of the less privileged groups in the society.

Ogbuka said the Karamajiji Disabled Colony was one of the adopted communities the club had been supporting in the past two years.

She noted that the initial plan for this year, was for the Rotarians to have breakfast with the people, but that the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow the plan to go through.

“We decided that come what may, we have to execute our project in compliance with the circumstances that we find ourselves, which required social distancing. That is why we have come to present what we have to them.

“Fortunately, it also coincided with this year Salah celebration. We want to use this opportunity to put smiles on the people’s faces,” she said.

Also speaking the incoming President of the club, Mrs. Violet Obioma, urged the disabled people to keep their environment clean especially during the COVID-19 period.

Obioma also advised them to always wash their hands with water and soap; visit the hospital whenever they or their children feel sick, as well as report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the hospital or appropriate authorities.