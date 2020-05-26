Onitsha Traders, Workers Groan as Obiano Locks up Niger Bridgehead

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Traders and workers in the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra State have lamented the locking up of the Niger bridgehead by the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano to stop the influx of people into the state.

Obiano had last weekend constructed a gate at the Niger Bridgehead, which is the gateway into the South-east from the western part of the country, and some parts of the north.

Traders in the city who spoke to THISDAY lamented that the locking up of the bridgehead will affect their business, and also affect workers who come to work from Asaba, the Delta State capital.

THISDAY gathered that the pedestrian section was also locked, thus preventing pedestrians from using the bridge.