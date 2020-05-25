Ortom Calls for Sustained Fight against Pandemic

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged them to continue to observe COVID-19 protocol to prevent the spread of the disease.

The governor implores the Muslim faithful and other Benue people to adhere to preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing of facemasks, the use of alcohol based sanitizers and hand washing with soap.

He made the call in Makurdi even as he commended the people of the state for the impressive level of compliance with the measures taken by his administration to curb the virus.

Governor Ortom felicitated with all Muslims for the successful completion of Ramadan fast, and admonished them to promote the values of piety, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and justice, as Prophet Muhammad exemplified.