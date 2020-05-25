Muslims in Kano Pray for COVID-19 to End

Thousands of Muslim worshippers in Kano yesterday trooped out to their various Eid prayer grounds to observe 2020 Eid-el-Fitri rites.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had relaxed the presidential lockdown order for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to enable religious activities especially for eid-fitir congregation prayers.

The government however issued guidelines that must be complied with at all places of worship, including the use of facemask, social distancing, washing of hands with soap, all to curtail further spread of the coronavirus which has already attained community transmission in Kano.

As early as 7 a.m. yesterday, Muslims trooped out in their large numbers to their various Eid prayer grounds across the five Emirate councils to mark the Eid El Fitr.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and other top government officials, were at the Kofar Mata Eid prayer ground, presided over by the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen, where the Eid prayer was conducted at about 8:30a.m.

Professor Sani appealed to parents not to allow their children to embark on visitation during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, pointing out that such attitude was against the COVID-19 protocols.

He also prayed for the peace and progress of Kano and Nigeria.

Hisbah officials were on hand to ensure that worshipers complied with the COVID-19 protocols.

Facemasks were distributed to worshippers as they washed their hands before moving inside the prayer ground where physical distance was maintained.

However, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje extolled the Muslim faithful for observing the Ramadan fast with patience and understanding amidst the COVID-19 scourge.

In his Sallah message signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Ganduje said government was aware of the challenges by the unfortunate realities of the coronavirus pandemic where Muslims were caught in between adjusting to a new life of restrictions, social distancing and lockdown on one hand and fulfilling key religious obligations on the other hand.