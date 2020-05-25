Lille, NFF Commiserate with Osimhen over Dad’s Death

The management of Lille and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have sent condolence messages to Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen over the death of his father Patrick Osimhen on Saturday evening.

The Nigeria and LOSC player announced the passage of his father via his official Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

“Rest in peace dad. I have no words to describe this feeling,” Osimhen wrote on social media.

Few moment after the announcement, Lille paid homage to the deceased Patrick Osimhen on Twitter, stating : ” Today we learned with great sadness of the passing of @victorosimhen9’s father.

“The entire LOSC family is joined in grief with Victor and his family. He has our full support during this difficult time.”

Similarly, while also reacting to the sad news, the NFF wrote on the federation’s verified Twitter handle: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Take heart and stay strong @victorosimhen9.”

Just at the weekend, the Under-17 World Cup winner at Chile 2015 now on the radar of several top European clubs was nominated for Lille’s Player of the Season for the 2019-2020 campaign.

The former Wolfsburg starlet, who scored 18 goals in all competitions last term, was named Lille’s Player of the Month for August and September 2019.

Meanwhile, Lille have offered their prized Nigerian forward a private jet to come to Lagos to be with his siblings.

President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, confirmed it in the federation’s condolence message issued yesterday.

“His club, Lille OSC of France have given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria to be with his family and probably for the burial rites.

“We have applied for landing permit but we are yet to get this. However, we are still on it and hopeful for the sake of the young lad,” concludes the statement.