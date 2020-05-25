FG Pays N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has concluded payment of April stipends to N-Power beneficiaries.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said “last week I promised that the stipends would be paid this week.

“We encountered some delays on the GIFMIS platform but I can now announce that all N-Power beneficiaries from Batch A and B have been paid their April stipends. We are working hard to streamline the programme for greater efficiency and to provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths.

Details will be provided as soon May stipend has been paid,” he said.