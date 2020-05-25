Fayemi Felicitates with Muslims, Urges Modest Celebration

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and in the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The governor in his Eid-el-Fitri message, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the completion of the 30-day fast, stressing that the spiritual exercise had drawn them closer to Allah.

Fayemi who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum admonished Muslims to put the teachings of the holy month to good use in all undertakings.