Bauchi Gov Urges Muslims to Emulate Prophet Muhammad

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has enjoined Muslim ummah in the state to emulate Prophet Muhammad by making sacrifices for the benefit of less-privileged members of the society as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

The governor in a goodwill message on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el-Fitr celebration, urged them to use the celebration to reflect on their past activities so that they may take corrective measures towards improving their relationship with their creator.

According to him, Eid-el-Fitr celebration marks the end of the mandatory fasting which entailes abstinence from some of the most basic human needs such as eating, drinking and pleasure of the flesh during the day.

He also called on them to consider the occasion a period to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, love, generosity and respect for one another.