AbdulRazaq Greets Muslims, Says Ban on Large Gatherings Stays

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has felicitated with the Muslim community over the completion of the Ramadan fast, praying the God to reward and grant the supplications of the faithful.

The governor however, called on Muslims to observe their Eid prayers at home as the ban on large social and religious gatherings — as is typical of the end of Ramadan prayers — remains in place as part of the measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We congratulate our Muslim brethren on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, and pray the Almighty Allah to accept it as an act of worship, forgive our excesses, grant all our supplications during and after the holy month, and gift us long life and good health to observe several Ramadan in the best state of faith in God,” the governor said in a statement by his spokesman Rafiu Ajakaye.