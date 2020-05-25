69 Nigerians Trapped in Lebanon Return Home

The federal government has disclosed that 50 female victims of trafficking and 19 other persons who were stranded in Lebanon have been evacuated to Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who made the announcement, said they arrived in the country yesterday.

He acknowledged the support of the Lebanese government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria in ensuring safe evacuation of the affected persons.

“With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from #Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today,” he tweeted.

“Profound gratitude to Ambassador Houssam Diad, Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria and Ambassador Goni Zannabura, Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon.”

The minister did not give further details on the evacuees.