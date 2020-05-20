Standard Chartered Nigeria Contributes N185m for COVID-19 Emergency Relief

Rebecca Ejifoma

Standard Chartered Nigeria has contributed 185m naira to Red Cross programmes for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release it issued Tuesday, it noted that the donation was part of Standard Chartered PLC’s $5m pledge to support emergency relief activities by the Red Cross that provide urgent medical support across markets in Asia and Africa, including Nigeria.

According to the statement, funding across these countries would support activities such as the provision of primary and secondary health care, communication of protection measures, provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers, and the distribution of food and care packages for those impacted by COVID-19.

The CEO Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Lamin Manjang, expressed that Standard Chartered Nigeria was proud to be able to contribute to Red Cross programmes that reach the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“By working together, we are able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Speaking also, Regional Director, Africa at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Dr Simon Missiri, lauded the organisation. “Thanks to Standard Chartered’s generous donation, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies can support local communities now facing increasing challenges due to the pandemic”.

He further described Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers as the front-line responders. “These funds will help address some of the most urgent health and socio-economic impacts faced by the most vulnerable people across our country. Thanks to the vital donation from Standard Chartered we can continue to support more people facing the devasting effects of Coronavirus”.