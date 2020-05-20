Senate Adjourns Plenary Till June 2

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate has proceeded on a two-week Sallah break and is to reconvene on Tuesday, June 2.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, who made this known at the end of yesterday’s plenary, however, said the Senate will be ready to consider the revised 2020 budget if it is forwarded by the Executive during the break.

He said “once we receive the 2020 budget cut from the Presidency in the course of the Sallah break, we will circulate it among all the Senators and also give them one or two days to study the document before we will now reconvene and consider the revised 2020 budget estimates”.

Lawan told the relevant Senate committees, including Appropriation and Finance to be prepared to engage the Finance, Bu