Olugbemi Sworn in as CIBN President

Mr. Bayo Olugbemi has been sworn in as the 21st President/ Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Olugbemi, recently took over the CIBN leadership from Dr. Uche Olowu, where he outlined the strategic focus of his administration in the next two years into the acronym “A-TEAM”.

The new CIBN leadership would oversee affairs of the institute for the next two years.

Olugbemi was sworn in by Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi (Rtd) in Lagos.

He is expected to bring his knowledge of over 38 years’ experience as investment banker to bear on the Institute.

Olugbemi, who is also the Managing Director/CEO, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited had served as the First Vice President and Chairman, Board of Fellows and Practice Licenses at CIBN as well as the President/Chairman of Council, The Institute of Capital Market Registrars and Treasurer, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He has also served and is still on several committee of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigerian Stock Exchange; Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS); Institute of Directors; Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) among others.

Olugbemi in his acceptance speech paid tributes to the founding fathers of the Institute who sacrificed and contributed immensely to its growth and development over the years.

He recognised the enormity of the tasks ahead of him and pledged to transform and propel the Institute into global limelight through his administration’s strategic focus.

Olugbemi told over 700 participants who connected to the event through Zoom and YouTube across the globe that, “Our strategic focus is crafted into an acronym “A-TEAM” in line of the 2020-2024 strategic plan of the Institute which encapsulated in the acronym A-TEAM – Accelerated Development, Technology and Digital Enhancement, Engagement for Growth, Accountability and Transparent Leadership and Membership Drive for Value.

“Our desire is to be a global referenced point, an institute that everyone is proud to associate with, one that sets the agenda for the banking industry, for businesses and the economy as a whole.”

He promised stakeholders to explore the possibilities of developing physical structures for the various branches of the institute where they have landed properties and to pursue acquisition of lands for the various branches where they have prospect.

He further assured members that he would further explore an advance technology-driven mode and channel of conducting and monitoring the institute’s examinations without prejudice to the integrity and acceptability of the certificates.

Also, the immediate past President thanked the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, NDIC CEO, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, Body of Banks CEO’s led by Herbert Wigwe and other stakeholders for the support given him during his tenure.

Asides, the swearing in of Olugbemi, three more office holders alongside six elected governing council members also took oaths of office.

The elected office holders of CIBN were Mr Ken Opara, first Vice-President; Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, second Vice President; and Mr Oladele Alabi, National Treasurer.