Guber Aspirants to Pay N22.5m for APC Forms in Edo, Ondo Elections

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday released the timetable and schedule of activities for the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections, pegging the form at N22.5 million.

THISDAY had reported on Monday that the ruling party would issue the timetable and schedule of activities yesterday.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Mr. Emma Ibediro, the party said that the sale of form for Edo State governorship election would commence on Wednesday, May 20, and end on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

According to him, “in line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases this timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 Governorship Primary Elections in Edo and Ondo States.”

He said the last day for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja is June 3, while publication for claims and objections is scheduled to hold between June 8 and 9, 2020.

Ibediro said that the screening of aspirants would take place between June 10 and 11, 2020, while screening appeal is slated for June 12.

He noted that primary election is slated for June 22, while election appeal is slated for June 24.

Ibediro stressed that sale of forms for Ondo State governorship election would commence on Wednesday, June 11, and end on July 1, 2020.

The National Organising Secretary said that the day for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja is slated for July 2, 2020, while publication for claims and objections is scheduled to hold between 6th and 7th July, 2020.

He said that the screening of would take place between July 8, and 11, 2020, while screening appeal is slated for July 10th.

Ibediro noted that primary election is slated for July 20, while election appeal is slated for July 22.

The ruling party fixed the Expression of Interest at the sum of N2.5 million, while nomination form is pegged at 20 million.

The party stressed that there would be no separate charge for deputy; while female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.