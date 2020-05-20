COVID-19, BILL GATES AND THE FAMILY (2)

Abortion, by whatever name called, is illegal in Nigeria, writes Sonnie Ekwowusi

Remember Ms. Margaret Louise Sanger (1879-1966), founder of Planned Parenthood of America? Remember Sanger’s racist philosophy of exterminating the black population through imposed legal abortion, contraceptives and sterilization of black women? If your answers to the above queries are in the affirmative, you will probably recall also that Sanger’s racist philosophy inspired Adolf Hitler in his view of eugenics and murdering of the “socially undesirable people”. Except that while Hitler committed his havoc against European Jews and others in the Nazi regime, Sanger directed her Planned Parenthood of America specifically to the extermination of Afro-Americans through forced abortion and sterilization of black American women.

I have met Alveda C. King, niece of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. several times in the U.S. On one occasion I met her at a coffee shop in New York City. In fact, she invited some of us who had attended a conference in New York City to have a taste of New York City coffee. On learning I was a Nigerian, she turned to me and said, “Don’t let what happened to us happen to you”. By “us” she meant the Afro-Americans. And by “you”, she meant Nigerians.

The infanticide in the U.S. otherwise called the black genocide is aimed at the elimination of Afro-Americans. For example, the No. one abortion clinic in New York City is called Dr. Emily’s Women Health Centre. This clinic is situate right in the black neighbourhood in the Bronx, NY 10455. It is a clinic that specializes in killing the babies of Afro-Americans and black American girls. I have been to this clinic a few times. Whenever I am in New York City and have some free time I do not hesitate to go to this clinic to campaign against the murder of defenseless babies. Every day especially on weekends Afro-American girls and other black girls including some Nigerian girls are seen pouring in uncontrollably like water into this clinic to have their babies killed through abortion and painful abortificient injections.

Undoubtedly the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is continuing where Margaret Sanger stopped in the elimination of the so-called “socially undesirable people” who, in its “wisdom”, are unfit to live. From Microsoft business Bill Gates has moved into the abortion contraception and eugenic business. Even Bill Gates’ dad, William Henry Gates II, better known as Bill Gates Sr., was on the board of abortion promoting giant called Planned Parenthood of America before the popular case of Roe V Wade which legalized abortion in the U.S was decided. It appears as if abortion runs in the DNA of the Gates family. By the way, I want you to google, “Bill Gates is continuing the work of Monsanto”. If you do, you will listen to Vandana Shiva, 1993 Nobel laureate, environmental activist and author of Oneness Vs The 1%, explain to you the “nefarious strategy” of Bill Gates to destroy agriculture and agricultural yields in Africa. She said that her aforesaid new book contains avalanche of evidence substantiating Bill Gates’ destructive impact in Africa. Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus and the raging controversy about Fauci-Gates Moderna Vaccine-mRNA-1273 and all that, Bill Gates had viva voce admitted both in his action and words that he is on a mission to reduce the African population. For example, in his article entitled: Did Bill Gates Admit Vaccination are Designed so Governments can depopulate the World and written as far back as 10th March 2017, Alex Kasprak, who in fact is defender of Bill Gates, clearly admitted in his said article that Bill Gates and Melinda Gates advocate that pregnant mothers can kill any “unwanted baby” in their wombs through the process of medical abortion or contraception in order to limit the number of babies mothers could have and so doing depopulate the world. According to Bill Gates:” When a mother can choose how many children to have, her children are healthier, they’re better nourished, their mental capacities are higher — and parents have more time and money to spend on each child’s health and schooling. That’s how families and countries get out of poverty”. At an international Family Planning Summit co-hosted by the British government with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the U.N. Population Fund in London on July 11 2017, Melinda Gates told the summit that birth control and abortion empower women, and that she was “deeply troubled” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw funding for abortion and birth control in Africa.

In Nigeria, under the cover of “family planning” conference, Bill and Melinda Gates have been mounting pressure on the Nigerian government to encourage pregnant Nigerian women to kill their babies either through abortion, abortificients and sterilization of women. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is the truth. If you are in doubt you may google, “Bill Gates, Vaccines, abortion and population control in Nigeria” to ascertain the veracity of my assertion. You see, a lot of people are yet to understand that the over-bandied phrase, “family planning” or “family planning services” is a euphemism or dodgy phrase for abortion. Bill Gates and others are hiding under it to promote their abortion atrocities. Because the word “abortion” is repugnant in Nigerian socio-cultural and religious setting, Bill Gates and his cohorts have resorted to using euphemisms and dodgy words such as “family planning” or “family planning services” in order to avoid incurring the wrath of the Nigerian people. What is most incomprehensible is that abortion, abortificient, sterilization of women are illegal in Nigeria yet Bill Gates and others are habitually violating these laws. More importantly, the consensus reached at the various United Nations Conferences, is that the law passed in every developing country including Nigeria must reflect the diverse social, economic and environmental conditions of that country, with full respect for their religious, cultural backgrounds and philosophical convictions. With the greatest respect, I think it is improper for Bill Gates to violate Nigerian laws and begin to impose abortion on Nigerian girls all in the name of population control. Can multi-billionaire Aliko Dangote dare violate any American law and get away with it? Can he dictate to American families the number of children they should have in the name of population control? No. So, why is Bill Gates violating our laws and getting it away with it? Why is he dictating to Nigerian families to reduce the size of their families?