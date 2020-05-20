Bandits Kill 12 People in Zamfara

Bandits have attacked three communities in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing 12 people and carting away animals.

The affected communities are Kurda, Unguwar Rogo and Bidda.

Confirming the incident, the state’s police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said, “It was a reprisal from the Fulani whose people were also killed by the Yansakai of Unguwar Rogo community.”

Shehu said the people of Unguwar Rogo village had intercepted some Fulanis migrating from Daza village in the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state three days ago.

“Five of the Fulani people were able to escape and the remaining two were killed by the Yansakai.”

According to him, the Yansakai refused to surrender the two dead bodies to their people for burial, despite appeals by the Divisional Police officer in charge of the area.

Shehu said the aggrieved Fulani people attacked the three communities in order to retrieve the dead bodies of their brothers and also avenge their killings.