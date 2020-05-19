Premier League: Clubs’ Small Groups Trainings to Resume Today

Premier League clubs have agreed to stage one of the return to training protocols which allows teams to start training in small groups from today.

Clubs voted unanimously on the decision at Monday’s “Project Restart” meeting.

Players must observe social distancing rules, and contact training is not permitted.

The first stage “has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, club doctors, independent experts and the government”.

The Premier League statement added: “Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

The Premier league had previously identified 12 June for matches to possibly start again but there is now an expectation this will need to be pushed back.

The Premier League is likely to be given extra time to decide when it hopes to restart the 2019-20 season, after UEFA moved its executive committee meeting back from 27 May to 17 June on Monday.

UEFA had previously said it wanted leagues to tell them what their plans are by 25 May, as these can only be signed off by the executive committee.

It took the Bundesliga nearly five weeks from starting non-contact training to playing matches. After Monday’s announcement by the Premier League, that would leave them looking at either 19 or 26 June.

Official protocols sent to players and managers last week and obtained by the BBC revealed that corner-flags, balls, cones, goalposts and even playing surfaces will be disinfected after each training session.

Ongoing surveillance measures included in further guidance include twice-weekly testing and a daily pre-training questionnaire and temperature check.

Clubs have been carrying out coronavirus testing this weekend.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said the return to training will be “as safe as it can be”, with players arriving in kit and wearing snoods during training.

“It’s been a really difficult time, but I hope with the news that phase one is about to start – and I must stress that phase one looks as if it’s as safe as it can be – I’m sure everyone will be delighted that we’re trying to make that effort,” he told NUFC TV.

“In phase one we’re allowed to train four to five people on one pitch, so basically a player has a quarter of a pitch to work within, so social distancing is not a problem. We’ll train with eight to 10 at a time on two separate pitches.

“Everything is in place in the safety aspect. I’ve got no issues and I can tell the supporters the players and the staff are as safe as we possibly can be. We all understand that this virus isn’t going to go away just like that – it’s going to hang around a bit, but I think with the protocols in place we’ll do everything we possibly can to get up and running again.”