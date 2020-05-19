Police Arrest 30 Persons over Attacks on Adamawa Communities

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command yesterday state that it has apprehended 30 suspects in connection to the last Thursday attacks on communities in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, yesterday in Yola, the state capital.

Nguroje said the command would also enforce the directives of the state governor who had early imposed a dust-to-down curfew on the affected areas in the LGA.

He said the Command in collaboration with sister security agencies would commence the full enforcement of the directives effective from May 18, 2020.

The police spokesperson appealed to members of the public to strictly adhere to the restriction order until further notice.

According to him, “There will be a 24-hour curfew with immediate effect across the LGA, which means all movements are prohibited during this period.”

Nguroje further explained that dangerous weapons, including guns and cutlasses have been confiscated from the suspects.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, has appealed to members of the public to respectfully comply with such orders as the taskforce team, comprising of police and other security agencies, have been deployed to augment the strength of the Area Commander, Numan, and DPO, Lamurde, to enforce the government directives.

The command, while urging members of the public to adhere strictly to the orders, equally warns officers and men deployed for the operation to display high level of professionalism and operate within the context of the law and respect for human rights.