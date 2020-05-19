Oparanozie Confirms Exit from Guingamp

Former Nigeria’s Super Falcons striker and skipper, Desire Oparanozie, has confirmed her exit from French side, Guingamp.

The contract of the former Bayelsa Queen attacker, according to www.bsn.com, ended at the end of this season and has decided to move on.

She announced her departure from the club via her social media handle yesterday while also expressing appreciation to the club’s management, players and fans.

“After six years of playing for Guingamp, I won’t be continuing with them for the next season and I will be starting a new chapter.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone at the club, the board members, the coaching crew, my teammates, the staff, and most importantly the fans for the amazing years,” she wrote.

Oparanozie joined the club in 2014, making 106 appearances and scored 45 goals.