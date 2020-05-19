Buhari Celebrates Nigerian Professor Who Recovered from COVID-19 in UK

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday joined the United Kingdom to celebrate a Nigerian-born renowned consultant surgeon in the United Kingdom, Prof. Olagunju Ogunbiyi, who was discharged from hospital in London after recovering from COVID-19.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said Ogunbiyi had taught several generations of UK doctors and had remained an eminent surgeon at the Royal Free Hospital, one of London’s leading reference hospitals.

According to him, he was under care for two and a half weeks and has now completely recovered.

Shehu said a hospital source described Ogunbiyi as “irreplaceable” adding: “Such was the regard he was held in the UK healthcare community.”

The statement added that the president, on behalf of all Nigerians, wished Ogunbiyi quick recuperation and early return to work.

A message circulating on social media about the professor and colorectal surgeon at Royal Free Hospital, Tuesday, said after being infected with the virus, the best of UK doctors battled to save Ogunbiyi’s life.

According to the message, aside being humble despite being highly placed, Ogunbiyi, upon his discharge from the hospital, was received by a large gathering of hospital staff in white and black skins celebrating his recovery.

“When Olagunju Ogunbiyi, a Nigerian Professor and colorectal surgeon at Royal Free Hospital, London, was infected with Covid-19, the best doctors and others battled to save his life.

“According to them, he is not only one of the best hands, but a very nice man, humble and gentle, despite his elevated position.

“As he came out of the hospital to go home, he was greeted by a large gathering of hospital staff – white, black, others – celebrating his recovery.

“Some people are brilliant but all hubris – excessive pride.

“It is important to be good to others in what we say and do. Rather than being ‘energizers,’ some people are ‘drainers,'” the message said.

