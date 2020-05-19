Anambra Gets Covid-19 Testing Centre

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Anambra State has joined the list of states with Covid-19 testing centres.

Before now, Covid-19 samples from the state were usually sent to Irrua in Edo State for testing.

The newly accredited centre, a private diagnostic laboratory, Accunalysis laboratory, based in Nnewi, is working in partnership with the state government, and began testing last weekend, with a testing capacity of 100 samples per day.

The Managing Director of the centre, Dr Chijike Agbaka, told THISDAY in an interview that with the approval of the centre, the state is ready to fight the coronavirus disease through massive testing.

He however debunked media reports that the centre was established by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and donated to the state for the fight against Covid-19.

“Accunalysis is a private laboratory owned by a private individual, Chief Ifenna Calistus Okeke. It was established in 2019, but in January 2020 we decided to go into Molecular diagnostics.

“We looked ahead and positioned ourselves to help tackle the coronavirus when it first broke, and today I announce to you that we have been accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as one of the few private laboratories to run Covid-19 tests.

“We started over the weekend, and we recently signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Anambra State government. They provide the samples and we run the tests. We have a testing capacity of 100 samples per day.

“Contrary to reports in the media, we have no affiliation to any group or any politician. The CEO is a private individual, and an indigene of Uruagu, Nnewi.

“We are not into politics and have no affiliation with any politician, and we are a business concern, established to help Anambra people to reduce medical tourism.”

There have been reports in the media that the centre was built by Senator Ubah and donated to the state to help fight Covid-19.