Akeredolu Considers Reopening of Worship Centres

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said he might consider reopening religious centres across the state.

The state government had earlier placed a ban on social and religious gatherings in the state to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Akeredolu, who spoke with journalists at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure yesterday, said he would meet with the religious leaders in the state in order to devise means of bringing back activities at worship centres.

Akeredolu said, “We will do all to ensure freedom, confidence, and prosperity for our people, including the right to seek the face of God at all times and especially at these crucial times.

“In furtherance to this, the government will be meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders within the state to explore ways of returning religious worship to our society. We will accelerate such consultations and review and without doubt, the people will hear from me very soon.”