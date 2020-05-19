22-year-old COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth to Twins in LUTH

By Martins Ifijeh

A 22-year-old COVID-19 patient has successfully given birth to a set of twins at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, LUTH, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, said the delivery brings to four, the number of COVID-19 patients who had put to bed at the hospital.

He said, “A team of LUTH doctors, anesthetists and nurses today delivered the fourth expectant mother (22 years old) diagnosed with COVID-19 of a set of twins. The baby girl weighed 3.2kg while the baby boy weighed 3.25kg. She delivered through a cesarean section. The mother and babies are doing well.

“Once again, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement. We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,” he said