Work With COVID-19 Task Force, Buhari Tells Govs

*PTF to unveil new guidelines on Coronavirus today

By Omololu Ogunmade

For a better harmony in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari Monday appealed to governors to work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the disease.

Following the presidential appeal to both the PTF and governors, Buhari will not address the country in contrast to the impression given by the Chairman of PTF at the weekend that the president would issue a new guideline Monday (today).

Speaking during an online meeting with members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the president told the governors that the PTF had briefed him on the way forward on national response to the pandemic.

Consequently, he said he had instructed the task force to work effectively with the governors.

“I have directed that they work very closely with the governors,” he said.

The president, according to a tweet by his media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina, had left the responsibility of unveiling the new guideline for the PTF.

A statement later by Adesina said the president during his meeting with governors, remarked that the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources.”

According to him, the countries which have all such resources had recorded the highest rate of casualties across the world.

The president, Adesina added, canvassed the need to be meticulous in handling the pandemic, and continuously implore Nigerians to ensure they stay safe.

“We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,” he reportedly said.

Adesina also said the meeting discussed, among others, economic and security issues, with the governors commending Buhari for providing the “leadership and direction” in combating the pandemic.