NHRC Investigates Alleged Killing of UNIJOS Student

*Text Box: Plateau police parade suspected killer of lecturer

By Alex Enumah in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a University of Jos undergraduate, Mr. Bala Rinji by security operatives so as to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The young Rinji was allegedly killed by some security personnel last week along Zaria Road, Jos, Plateau State.

This is coming as the Plateau State Police Command yesterday paraded a suspected kidnapper, who participated in the killing of a Unijos Lecturer

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu while condemning the killing of Rinji in a statement said that the apex human rights body has launched a full scale investigation into the unfortunate death of the student sequel to the preliminary findings received by the commission in its headquarters in Abuja.

The statement signed by the NHRC’s Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Mr. Lambert Oparah, described the killing of Rinji as inhuman and a gross violation of his right to life as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria and other international human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a party.

As a result, the commission has directed its office in Jos to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command yesterday paraded a suspected kidnapper, who participated in the killing of a lecturer of the University of Jos.

Gunmen had attacked the University of Jos Staff Quarters on Friday night, shooting dead a lecturer identified as Dr. Nendi Drengkat. The gunmen also kidnapped Drengkat’s six-year-old daughter in the attack.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Mr. Edward Egbua said the command also recovered one AK 47 riffle, 29 rounds of live ammunition and also rescued two kidnapped victims.

“One of the kidnappers named Ali Mohammed of Narabi was shot on his right leg and was arrested with one AK-47 rifle with breach Number 1984/AP 0240, 29 rounds of live ammunition was also recovered from him. A kidnapped victim named Chiboze Joseph was rescued unhurt while other bandits fled with blood injuries.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Case under investigation and will be charged to court as soon as possible.”