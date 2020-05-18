NAF Deploys Quick Response Operatives to North Central Zone

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nigeria Air Force yesterday deployed Special Forces operatives to Nasarawa State to tackle insecurity in the North Central geopolitical zone of the country.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, received the troops at the Lafia Cargo Airport, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the prompt attention to tackle the security situation in the North Central region.

Sule expressed satisfaction that the response came just three days after he called for help from the federal government, assuring the zone that the state would support the troops to ensure that all forms of crimes are eliminated from the state.

Addressing the troops at the Lafia Airport, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sadique Abubakar, urged them to be professional in their conduct.

“I urge you to be professional and uphold the core NAF values of integrity, service before self and excellence in all you do,” he said.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, AVM Charles Ohwo, told the Special Forces that they were deployed to complement and add value to the already existing security apparatus on ground.

“You must cooperate with Operation Whirl Stroke. Your deployment is not only for Lafia, but for the North Central region,” he said.

The air chief appreciated the Nasarawa State Government for the provision of the facility provided for the establishment of the 22 Quick Response Wing in Lafia.

The troops were deployed to tackle the emerging security challenges such as banditry, cattle rustlings and farmers/herders clash in the zone.