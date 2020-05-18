Driving Financial Literacy

In this report, Ugo Aliogo examines the efforts of Anthony Napolitano to drive financial literacy

Anthony Napolitano, a young man with a passion to drive financial literacy to people globally. Equipped with a compelling suite of services that help individuals make, manage, and save money daily, Napolitano is making waves in the industry through his sheer determination and hard work.

Napolitano has been an entrepreneur for a large part of his life. At the young age of 25, he has become one of the top earners in the network marketing industry. He openly shares the secrets of his success to millions of people globally through his vlogs, motivational posts on social media, lectures and speeches.

With a global audience such as his, the entrepreneur has always strived to keep things as simple as possible in his talks. His goal is for everyone to grasp the concepts of financial literacy and eventually help people become financially fit. The teaching medium of the entrepreneur doesn’t create room for biases especially in terms of age, gender, or financial status. If you are willing to take a step towards financial literacy, Anthony will be there with you every step of the way.

Most people from around the globe don’t have a clue regarding financial literacy; some make big financial mistakes because of a lack of education on finances. Schools do not teach these things after all, and this is what Napolitano wants to do—bridge the gap between finances and education.

Amidst the traditional financial education methods that exist today, Napolitano is helping people from all across the globe to expand lives financially. The ultimate goal is to have people learn how to make, manage, and save money on a daily basis. He has no problem thereafter, having reached out to thousands of people globally worldwide and getting his message across. He has managed to form a team of self-starters who help him innovate financial education in ways that the traditional methods couldn’t cover.

Napolitano and his team realize that everyone wants to cover their basic needs while still indulging their wants and desires, be it entertainment, fine dining, or pieces of fine clothing and accessories. They also know that not everyone has the drive and knowledge to turn their dreams into reality.

That’s why he’s here to help, Napolitano helps people find an opportunity; build a strong profile; generate leads to increase sales; become a master closer to exceed targets; scale the business to make one’s own company grow without being hampered; and leverage software for business efficiency. All these things may sound complex to learn, but Anthony teaches all of them with ease

Without unarguably, Napolitano has touched countless people’s lives, inspiring them to finally take the first step and realize what they want to achieve. Yet, this man has no plans of stopping, he is always on the grind and striving to help people become financially fit. He believes that it is not about him anymore. The desire to impact thousands of lives around the world is what motivates him to work every day as hard as he can.