Covid-19: Akeredolu Warns against Self Medication

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has warned the people of the state against self medication in an effort to guard against contracting coronavirus.

The governor gave the warning at a briefing on the situation of Covid-19 in the state.

While noting national conversation on the treatment and medication for Covid-19, Akeredolu said there have been various suggestions and unauthorised recommendations of drugs and therapies for the disease.

He warned that all the herbal combinations and orthodox medicine mostly being promoted and displayed on the social media and elsewhere are not yet authenticated and approved for clinical use.

The governor therefore called on all the people to promptly report all cases for proper medical review and appropriate treatment.

No fewer than 378 persons have been tested in the state and out of which 20 tested positive.

Of the 20 that tested positive, 13 persons have been treated and discharged, one death recorded, while six are currently undergoing treatment at the state Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).

While noting the disruption in economic livelihood of the people and way of life, Akeredolu said government would hold meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders to explore ways of returning religious worships.

The governor commended health officers for their commitment and dedication to duty, saying that the results in the state showed that they are competent.

He also commended security agencies for enforcing regulations aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus including guarding of state boundaries to check the influx of people from other states.