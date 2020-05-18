ABCHealth Announces New CEO

The African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) has announced the appointment of Mories Atoki as Chief Executive Officer, following the unanimous agreement of its Board of Directors. According to a statement, Atoki brings years of experience as senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers where she pioneered and led the firm’s Sustainability & Climate Change practice.

“With an extensive track record in the field of development and as a recognised sustainability expert, she is a member of the Advisory Board of Partners for Review (P4R), a United Nations supported initiative to standardise sustainable development reporting.

“Mories is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School (HBS) as well as the London School of Business & Finance,” the statement added.

The Chairman of ABCHealth and Co Chairman of Global Business Coalition for Health (GBCHealth), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, was quoted in the statement to have said, “Mories’ appointment comes at a critical moment for ABCHealth. We have just finalized a rigorous strategic planning process aimed at transforming Africa’s Health landscape.

“Our theory of change now needs to be implemented and Mories has a mandate to successfully drive its implementation.”

Also, CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and Board member of ABCHealth, Zouera Youssoufou, said: “Mories has a strong track record for execution, she has good communications skills and great leadership capabilities.

Commenting on her appointment, Atoki said: “I am honored and excited to lead ABCHealth. I believe that my appointment as the CEO of ABCHealth has come at a time when Africa clearly needs a strong convener of all stakeholders in Africa’s public and private sectors to facilitate deep partnerships and collaboration all with one end in sight – improving the continent’s health outcomes.”

The African Business Coalition for Health is a not-for-profit advocacy driven organisation founded by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Global Business Coalition for Health as an African-led coalition of business leaders and companies to improve the health and wellbeing of the African population.