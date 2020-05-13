Stanbic IBTC, Givefood.ng Provide Palliatives

Hamid Ayodeji

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has joined efforts towards providing support to Nigerians who have little or no access to food due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as it has collaborated with Givefood.ng in order to provide food for 5,250 persons.

Givefood.ng is an emergency food relief platform with an objective to provide one million meals to those in need across Nigeria with the support of its coalition partners.

The initiative has already delivered thousands of meals in Lagos, Kano and is on track to go nationwide in the next couple of weeks.

According to a statement issued by the organisations, both companies remain unwavering towards its quest to provide relief and support to Nigerians during these trying times.

The statement noted that a recent United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) report stated that the number of people facing acute food insecurity has doubled due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, and that Nigeria was also negatively affected by the pandemic even though the nation is Africa’s fastest-growing economy and the continent’s most populous nation.

It added: “This partnership is exemplary and worthy of emulation by individuals and other corporate organisations.

“As for Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, as an organisation which aims to positively affect individuals and institutions in Nigeria, we are going to make several efforts to support the government, health care agencies and the citizens of the country in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The organisations have made several financial donations to governments and private sector participants as well, whilst the country battles to mitigate the Covid-19 rage with ‘Zero Hunger’ as one of the targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which was adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015.”