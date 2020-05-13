Ondo Discharges Five More Patients

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Government yesterday disclosed that another five patients of the dreaded COVID-19 disease have been treated and discharged from the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Akure.

The treatment and the discharge of the patients were disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

Ojogo said their discharge brought to 11, the total number of those that had been treated and discharged of COVID-19 cases at the state IDH.

The commissioner said that only four active cases are currently being monitored in accordance with prescribed globally-accepted protocols at the IDH.

He, however, acknowledged that the state has recorded only one death to the virus.