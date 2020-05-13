GOXI Microinsurance Pays N41m Claims

GOXI Micro-insurance has paid over N41 million claims to its customers who fell victim of various degrees of accident within the last few months in view.

In a statement by the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Shina Gbadegesin, “These claims ranges from incidences of Fire occurrence, death, burglary and disability. The victims of recent fire incidents at Balogun, Amun and Owode Markets in Lagos State were among the beneficiaries.

“A total of 181 policy holders who are owners of micro and small businesses benefited from the claim paid by the company.”

He reiterated the commitment of the company in assisting low income earners, and owners of micro and small businesses in managing associated risks, in order to create a sustainable future for them and their family.