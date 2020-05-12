Private Sector Coalition Delivers Isolation Centre to Kano

Kano state government may have heave a sigh of temporary relief as the Coalition of Private Sector Organisations against COVID-19 (CACOVID) in collaboration with the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) yesterday delivered a 66-bed isolation centre to the state to boost the fight against the scourge.

The facility at the state’s Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital was established in 2008 and was converted to isolation centre to carter for the growing numbers of active cases of COVID-19 in Kano.

The centre was then renovated and equipped by Dangote Foundation and other private bodies as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts across the country to tame the spread of the deadly virus.

Delivering the facility to Kano State government, representative of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Abdeel Qadir Sidi said the centre was renovated with state of the art equipment suitable for standard isolation facility.

Sidi explained that the project was executed by the foundation in collaboration with CACOVID to ease the burden on Kano state government in the management of active cases.

He stressed that the 66-bed facility is fitted with ventilators, monitors, oxygen, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and other basic equipment to manage COVID-19 patients.

The coalition consisting 107 donors, including individuals, corporate bodies and organisations has raised over N25.8billion to power their supports across the country.

In his speech, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appaluded the support of Dangote Foundation and the Coalition towards the eradication of COVID-19 pandemic in Kano.

Ganduje who expressed hope of end to the pandemic in Kano also appealed to residents to obey the lockdown order.

He said the only means to break the chain of community transmission of the virus is to stay at home to contain the spread of the disease.